NZ should move to similar approach to COVID as Sweden: WHO special envoy Dr David Nabarro suggests

On the show today Ryan had an amazing interview with Dr David Nabarro, a special envoy of The World Health Organisation (one of six) specializing in COVID-19.

Dr Nabarro had plenty of praise for the New Zealand Government and the NZ people for reacting quickly and without hesitation to the initial threat of COVID-19, but says that now we should be looking to alternative methods of moving forward in our response to COVID-19. Nabarro says we wouldn’t be remiss to model our future approach off of what Sweden is doing now.

